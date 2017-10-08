PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,619,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 72.1% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 559,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 689,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse Inc. alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) opened at 50.11 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.23 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $123,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-decreases-position-in-texas-roadhouse-inc-txrh.html.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.