Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $9,332,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. continued to hold its position in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Barrick Gold Corporation worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 216,869 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 59,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Research & Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) traded up 1.04% on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,364,400 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.34. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Barrick Gold Corporation had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corporation will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Barrick Gold Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABX. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

