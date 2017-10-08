Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $27.29 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 269,874 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier Corporation comprises approximately 0.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of HollyFrontier Corporation worth $27,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. AT Bancorp acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLG Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier Corporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded HollyFrontier Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Howard Weil raised their target price on HollyFrontier Corporation from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) traded down 1.20% on Friday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,135 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. HollyFrontier Corporation had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $27.29 Million Position in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/platinum-investment-management-ltd-has-27-29-million-position-in-hollyfrontier-corporation-hfc.html.

HollyFrontier Corporation Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.