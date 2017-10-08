Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

