Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

UMBF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG raised UMB Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on UMB Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ UMBF) opened at 74.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.89. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.84 million. UMB Financial Corporation had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

