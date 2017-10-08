Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold Rating for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $130.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS AG restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.79.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 133.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold Rating for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/piper-jaffray-companies-reiterates-hold-rating-for-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.