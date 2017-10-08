Pioneer Investment Management Inc. Has $227.30 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,544 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $227,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 132,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS AG restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pioneer-investment-management-inc-has-227-30-million-position-in-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE UNH) opened at 198.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $133.03 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $50.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total value of $10,019,215.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,755,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $969,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,058 shares in the company, valued at $14,753,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.