Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 55 Shares of Parkway Properties Inc. (PKY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE:PKY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Parkway Properties were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Parkway Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Parkway Properties by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Parkway Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parkway Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,991,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,052,000 after buying an additional 90,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Parkway Properties by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE:PKY) opened at 23.03 on Friday. Parkway Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

PKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Parkway Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parkway Properties in a report on Sunday, July 2nd.

About Parkway Properties

Parkway, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates office properties located in submarkets in Houston, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of five Class A assets comprising 19 buildings and totaling approximately 8.7 million rentable square feet in the Greenway, Galleria and Westchase submarkets of Houston.

