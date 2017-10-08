Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,385,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,682,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,544,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,517,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,430,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,887,000 after purchasing an additional 468,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. UBS AG raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.84.

United Technologies Corporation (UTX) opened at 118.23 on Friday. United Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

