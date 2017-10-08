Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation during the second quarter valued at $6,138,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 133.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation during the second quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ PPC) opened at 28.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.14.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 49.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in a research note on Friday. Vertical Group cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

