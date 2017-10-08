Pictet North America Advisors SA Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3,301.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,569,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,644,114,000 after buying an additional 23,847,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,768,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,460,072,000 after buying an additional 1,001,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,851,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,249,408,000 after buying an additional 603,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,995,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,525,869,000 after buying an additional 1,084,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $858,692,000 after buying an additional 289,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) alerts:

In other Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) news, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total transaction of $1,045,556.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 854,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,743,365.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $4,156,328.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $5,956,868. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) opened at 246.02 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day moving average is $224.94.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pictet-north-america-advisors-sa-grows-position-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-gs.html.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.