Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEMKT:PFNX) by 2,567.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,116 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.47% of Pfenex worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 2,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEMKT PFNX) opened at 3.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 4.65. Pfenex Inc has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Pfenex had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 406.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfenex Inc will post ($2.09) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of biosimilar and therapeutic equivalent products to branded therapeutics and other high-value and difficult-to-manufacture proteins. Its lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab).

