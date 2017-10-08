Petrus Resources Ltd (PRQ) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Petrus Resources Ltd (TSE:PRQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Petrus Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Petrus Resources (TSE PRQ) opened at 2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $132.46 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

In other news, Director Don Gray purchased 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.24 per share, with a total value of C$421,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 741,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,884.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd. is an oil and gas company. The Company focuses on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta. The Company has production and growth opportunities in approximately three areas within the province of Alberta, including Ferrier, Central Alberta and the central Rocky Mountain foothills region.

