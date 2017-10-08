Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Position Maintained by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp maintained its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 91,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 468,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 674,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Wellspring Capital Partners Iv sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $141,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope acquired 3,575 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $96,489.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,305.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 697,102 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.27. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 0.57%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

