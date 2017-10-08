Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

Shares of Perceptron (PRCP) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,562 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. Perceptron has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm’s market cap is $74.40 million.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Perceptron had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Perceptron will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Perceptron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perceptron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perceptron by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perceptron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perceptron by 15.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Perceptron

