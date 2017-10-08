People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 14,344 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 38,767.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 130.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 14,344 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/people-s-united-financial-inc-purchases-14344-shares-of-urban-edge-properties-ue.html.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE UE) opened at 24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.57. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge Properties LP (UELP or the Operating Partnership) serves as its partnership subsidiary and owns, through affiliates, all of its real estate properties and other assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.