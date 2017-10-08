People s United Financial Inc. Continues to Hold Holdings in Parkway Properties Inc. (PKY)

People s United Financial Inc. held its stake in shares of Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE:PKY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parkway Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parkway Properties by 9,309.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,853,000 after buying an additional 6,409,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parkway Properties by 48.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,626,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 1,177,988 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parkway Properties by 91.7% during the first quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,627,000 after buying an additional 616,401 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Parkway Properties by 267.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 678,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 493,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Parkway Properties by 78.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,087,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 478,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Parkway Properties Inc. (NYSE PKY) opened at 23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Parkway Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parkway Properties in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Parkway Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Parkway Properties Company Profile

Parkway, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates office properties located in submarkets in Houston, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of five Class A assets comprising 19 buildings and totaling approximately 8.7 million rentable square feet in the Greenway, Galleria and Westchase submarkets of Houston.

