Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $323,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp held its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Spot Trading L.L.C. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Spot Trading L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 438,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 971,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.27. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post $7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $117,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee J. Hornbaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $337,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

