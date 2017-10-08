Peak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,225 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded up 0.02% on Friday, reaching $133.22. 2,469,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.32 and a 52-week high of $137.08. The company has a market cap of $357.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

In other news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares in the company, valued at $30,993,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

