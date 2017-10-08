PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Aduro Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro Biotech by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 129,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aduro Biotech by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aduro Biotech, Inc. (ADRO) opened at 10.35 on Friday. Aduro Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $772.23 million.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 609.58%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro Biotech, Inc. will post ($1.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aduro Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $487,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,664.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory W. Schafer sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $314,119.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,307.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,745 shares of company stock worth $3,956,397 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aduro Biotech, Inc is an immunotherapy company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that manage the treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The Company’s product candidates from its Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD) Listeria monocytogenes, Stimulator of Interferon Genes Pathway Activator, and B-select monoclonal antibody platforms are designed to stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies, as well as other immunotherapies.

