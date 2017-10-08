PDT Partners LLC Invests $445,000 in Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) Stock

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Surmodics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Surmodics by 66.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Surmodics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Surmodics by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) opened at 31.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Surmodics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PDT Partners LLC Invests $445,000 in Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pdt-partners-llc-invests-445000-in-surmodics-inc-srdx-stock.html.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $178,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc is a provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Company’s Medical Device segment consists of surface modification coating technologies to improve access, deliverability and predictable deployment of medical devices; international cardiology and peripheral balloon design, development and manufacturing, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.