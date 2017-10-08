PDT Partners LLC Invests $445,000 in Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) Stock

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Surmodics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Surmodics by 66.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Surmodics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Surmodics by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) opened at 31.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.86.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Surmodics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.
In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $178,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Surmodics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc is a provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Company’s Medical Device segment consists of surface modification coating technologies to improve access, deliverability and predictable deployment of medical devices; international cardiology and peripheral balloon design, development and manufacturing, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device.
