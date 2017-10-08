PDT Partners LLC Continues to Hold Position in Datawatch Corporation (DWCH)

PDT Partners LLC maintained its position in Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Datawatch Corporation worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Datawatch Corporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Datawatch Corporation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Datawatch Corporation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datawatch Corporation by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Datawatch Corporation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datawatch Corporation alerts:

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ DWCH) opened at 11.50 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $140.29 million. Datawatch Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Datawatch Corporation had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. Datawatch Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datawatch Corporation will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ken Tacelli sold 16,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $189,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,091 shares in the company, valued at $761,257.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Morrison sold 14,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $136,481.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,709.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pdt-partners-llc-continues-to-hold-position-in-datawatch-corporation-dwch.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datawatch Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Datawatch Corporation from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Datawatch Corporation Profile

Datawatch Corporation is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and support of business computer software primarily for the self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets. The Company also provides services, including implementation and support of its software products, as well as training on their use and administration.

Receive News & Ratings for Datawatch Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datawatch Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.