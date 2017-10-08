PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Position Raised by Banbury Partners LLC

Banbury Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. PayPal Holdings comprises about 6.1% of Banbury Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banbury Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 171.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 7.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings by 65.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal Holdings Inc. alerts:

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-position-raised-by-banbury-partners-llc.html.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at 66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $66.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. PayPal Holdings’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised PayPal Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.27 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on PayPal Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.