Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Patterson Companies worth $51,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after buying an additional 105,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) opened at 37.87 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

