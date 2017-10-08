Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Park Electrochemical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It’s provides composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company’s printed circuit materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnection systems, such as multilayer back-planes, wireless packages, high-speed/low-loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It’s sells its printed circuit materials to printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Park Electrochemical Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) traded down 1.54% on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,605 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. Park Electrochemical Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Park Electrochemical Corporation had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Park Electrochemical Corporation will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Park Electrochemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Electrochemical Corporation Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

