Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,482 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Mallinckrodt PLC worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth $112,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter worth $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 335.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth $242,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Friday. UBS AG set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

In other news, insider Meredith B. Fischer acquired 1,280 shares of Mallinckrodt PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.63 per share, with a total value of $50,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE MNK) opened at 35.81 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The firm’s market cap is $3.48 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $824.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.56 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.40 EPS for the current year.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

