Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.43% of Deluxe Corporation worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Deluxe Corporation by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 198,931 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Deluxe Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Deluxe Corporation by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Deluxe Corporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe Corporation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE DLX) opened at 73.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. Deluxe Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $485.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.42 million. Deluxe Corporation had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Corporation will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John D. Filby sold 18,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,368.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,780.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $144,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Deluxe Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Deluxe Corporation Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

