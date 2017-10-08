Paragon Shipping (PRGN) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Paragon Shipping (NASDAQ:PRGN) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paragon Shipping earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.9733782931537 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc is a global provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in transporting drybulk cargoes, including commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials, along shipping routes across the world. It focuses on newbuilding program, including over three Kamsarmax drybulk carriers with fleet carrying capacity of over 245,400 deadweight tons.

