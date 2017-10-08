Panmure Gordon Reaffirms Hold Rating for SSP Group PLC (SSPG)

Panmure Gordon reissued their hold rating on shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSPG. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.50) price target on shares of SSP Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) price target on shares of SSP Group PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) price target on shares of SSP Group PLC in a report on Friday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on SSP Group PLC from GBX 455 ($6.04) to GBX 470 ($6.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSP Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 491.31 ($6.52).

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) opened at 550.00 on Thursday. SSP Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 315.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 563.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.61 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 530.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.73.

About SSP Group PLC

SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other locations. The Company’s segments are the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

