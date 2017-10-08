Panalpina Welt Ag Unspon (PLWTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panalpina Welt Ag Unspon (NASDAQ:PLWTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG engages in providing supply chain solutions. It offers freight shipping and supply chain management services. The Company transports freight by air and ship, and offers warehousing and distribution services. Panalpina’s air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services. The company also offers ocean freight products comprising full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various special services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. It provides logistics services, including inbound, warehousing, production, distribution, and aftermarket services. Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Shares of Panalpina Welt Ag Unspon (NASDAQ PLWTY) traded up 7.34% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Panalpina Welt Ag Unspon has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 49.96.

