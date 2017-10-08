Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Get Pan American Silver Corp. alerts:

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ PAAS) opened at 17.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Pan American Silver Corp. had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pan-american-silver-corp-paas-rating-reiterated-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 1,091.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.