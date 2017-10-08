Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) Earns Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) traded up 0.95% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,309 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 66.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp in the first quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp in the second quarter worth $263,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

