OxFORD Asset Management LLP Sells 20,466 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,466 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of MSG Networks worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Loop Capital upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. FBN Securities upgraded MSG Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) opened at 22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.91 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

