OxFORD Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) by 421.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern Corporation worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 62.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 100.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,626 shares of NorthWestern Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $219,119.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NorthWestern Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Williams Capital cut shares of NorthWestern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NorthWestern Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $60.00.

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) opened at 57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.36. NorthWestern Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.42 million. NorthWestern Corporation had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corporation will post $3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

NorthWestern Corporation Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

