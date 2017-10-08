Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,740 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (EVH)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,740 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Evolent Health worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 475.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $735,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 51.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE EVH) traded down 0.55% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 1,238,492 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.19 billion. Evolent Health, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $386,799.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas Mcgrane sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $42,375.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

