Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Crown Castle International Corporation comprises about 1.8% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle International Corporation worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International Corporation by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corporation by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Crown Castle International Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 30,000 shares of Crown Castle International Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.64 per share, with a total value of $3,019,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,074.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Crown Castle International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) traded down 0.05% on Friday, reaching $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,825 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 0.16. Crown Castle International Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Crown Castle International Corporation had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Crown Castle International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 304.00%.

Crown Castle International Corporation Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

