Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,403.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,572,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,197,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 559,342 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 2,031,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,495,000 after purchasing an additional 481,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,960,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 47,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,465. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shamim Ruff sold 11,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,208. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ SRPT) traded up 0.90% during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,630 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.26 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350000.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

