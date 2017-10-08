Osram Licht AG (OSR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSR. HSBC Holdings plc set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Osram Licht AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS AG set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osram Licht AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.17 ($84.90).
Osram Licht AG (FRA OSR) opened at 64.126 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.77. Osram Licht AG has a 52 week low of €46.75 and a 52 week high of €73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of €6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.927.
