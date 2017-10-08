Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSR. HSBC Holdings plc set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Osram Licht AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS AG set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Commerzbank Ag set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Osram Licht AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osram Licht AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.17 ($84.90).

Osram Licht AG (FRA OSR) opened at 64.126 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.77. Osram Licht AG has a 52 week low of €46.75 and a 52 week high of €73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of €6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.927.

WARNING: “Osram Licht AG (OSR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/osram-licht-ag-osr-given-a-90-00-price-target-by-jefferies-group-llc-analysts.html.

