Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.01% of Oritani Financial Corp. worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,390,000 after acquiring an additional 296,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,082,000 after acquiring an additional 172,780 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. by 781.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. by 67.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oritani Financial Corp. news, EVP Thomas Guinan sold 25,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $406,863.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,132.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,034 over the last 90 days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) opened at 17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.33. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORIT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Oritani Financial Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Oritani Financial Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oritani Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Oritani Financial Corp. is a holding company for Oritani Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. The Bank operates in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes residential loans, residential commercial real estate loans, credit or grocery retail commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans.

