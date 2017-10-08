News stories about Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Origin Agritech Limited earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4968093892336 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ SEED) opened at 1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company’s market cap is $37.08 million. Origin Agritech Limited has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Get Origin Agritech Limited alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/origin-agritech-limited-seed-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-19.html.

Origin Agritech Limited Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is an agricultural biotechnology company. The Company’s segments are Agri-biotech and product development, and Production and distribution of hybrid seeds. The Company specializes in crop seed breeding, genetic improvement and the production, processing and distribution of seeds, as well as related technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.