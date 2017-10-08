Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $141.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAC. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) traded up 0.49% on Thursday, hitting $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 748,870 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $123.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $767.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

