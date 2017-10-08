OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

Get OMNOVA Solutions Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMN. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE OMN) opened at 10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The firm’s market cap is $484.56 million. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/omnova-solutions-inc-omn-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc is a provider of emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and engineered surfaces for commercial, industrial and residential end uses. The Company’s segments include Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals based on styrene butadiene, styrene butadiene acrylonitrile, styrene butadiene vinyl pyridine, nitrile butadiene, polyvinyl acetate, acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinyl acrylic, glyoxal, fluorochemical and bio-based chemistries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNOVA Solutions (OMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.