Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will report sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $15.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) traded down 1.24% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,625 shares. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $71,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,576.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $39,697.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,835.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Invictus RG lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,098.2% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

