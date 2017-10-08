OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $5.80 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 3.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,284,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 114,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 48,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 38.59 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $43.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $236.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.49. AT&T also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 294,492 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 654% compared to the typical volume of 39,059 call options.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.91 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

