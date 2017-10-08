Old Mutual plc (OML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Old Mutual plc (LON:OML) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.20 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 196.20 ($2.60). Approximately 7,040,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,303,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.40 ($2.57).

OML has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Old Mutual plc in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.72) target price on shares of Old Mutual plc in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Mutual plc in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 214 ($2.84).

The firm’s market cap is GBX 9.20 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 3.53 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Old Mutual plc’s previous dividend of $3.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Old Mutual plc Company Profile

Old Mutual plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s business activities include life assurance, asset management business, banking, and property and casualty The Company’s segments include Emerging Markets, Nedbank, Old Mutual Wealth and Institutional Asset Management. The Other segment includes central activities.

