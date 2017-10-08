Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/old-dominion-freight-line-inc-odfl-shares-sold-by-fred-alger-management-inc.html.

In other news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $56,252.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) opened at 108.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.