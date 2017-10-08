Ocera Therapeutics (OCRX) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocera Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9176817455551 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) opened at 1.06 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $28.10 million. Ocera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Ocera Therapeutics will post ($1.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ocera Therapeutics Company Profile

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its clinical candidate, OCR-002, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE). OCR-002 is a molecule, ornithine phenylacetate, which functions as an ammonia scavenger.

