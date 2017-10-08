OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (OERLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (NASDAQ:OERLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides technologies and services. Its operating segment consists of Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers and Drive Systems. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. “

Shares of OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 (OERLF) traded up 8.54% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. OC OERLIKON CORP CHF1 has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

