Nwam LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 12,624.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 761,149 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 18.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,653,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $473,536,000 after acquiring an additional 558,300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation in the first quarter valued at $66,583,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 1,155.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 544,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after acquiring an additional 501,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $290,125,000 after acquiring an additional 393,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on McDonald’s Corporation from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on McDonald’s Corporation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In other McDonald’s Corporation news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $2,739,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 10,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,009. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened at 159.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 264.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. McDonald’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. McDonald’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

