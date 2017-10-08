Numeric Investors LLC Purchases 37,300 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,297,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,503,000 after buying an additional 1,012,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 73,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,946,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) opened at 28.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 129.17%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

